Queen Latifah Teaches Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia James How to Play Pool in Adorable Video

Queen Latifah is showing little Kaavia James how to keep her eye on the prize!

The Equalizer star, 52, gave Kaavia — the 3-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade — a pool lesson in a video shared on the tot's Instagram page Wednesday.

The adorable clip features Latifah helping the lovable "Shady Baby" hold a pool stick, aiming it at a ball on the table.

The caption added, "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo." It ended with a challenge for Kaavia's followers: "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."

Union, 49, gave her seal of approval in the comments section, writing, "Faves ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

When she's not getting a celebrity pool lesson, Kaavia, who was the inspiration for her parent's Shady Baby book, is serving adorable moments on social media.

Earlier this month, she and Wade, 40, showed off their silly side in a series of cute Instagram photos shared on Kaavia's Instagram feed.

The retired NBA star and Kaavia showed off a range of emotions in a series of cute photos Tuesday, striking a silly-face pose in one picture with Kaavia affectionately leaning on her dad's chest as the two look into the camera in another snap. The collection of sweet pictures ends with a solo shot of the outgoing tot showing off her earrings and necklace.

In December, Union revealed that Kaavia was "pretty ahead of schedule" when it came to checking off her major milestones. "Her being able to count, her being able to identify certain words on the page, her being fully potty trained and asking for privacy," Union told E! News as she listed Kaavia's accomplishments, adding that her daughter's "language skills are off the charts."

She also revealed that Kaavia had no problem working the television and even "figured out the remote before Mom did!"