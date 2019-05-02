Queen Latifah Reveals What Her Younger Self Would Say to Her Now: ‘What Do You Mean We Don’t Drink?’
PLUS: Queen Latifah reveals she felt 'blessed' while watching filmmakers B. Monet and Haley Elizabeth Anderson's documentaries which she backed through 'The Queen Collective'
PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.