Queen Latifah Remembers Mom Rita Owens 6 Months After Her Death at 69: 'I Miss You'

Queen Latifah is remembering her late mom Rita Owens six months after her death at 69.

Latifah, who was Owens’ primary caretaker for the last years of her life, posted a sweet picture of the two on her Instagram with a touching note. The former public school teacher died of a heart condition.

“6 Months ago today I said bye for now to the first smile I’d ever seen. I miss you So much Mommy. I know you’re there and I can’t wait to see that smile again. Till then 143…,” Latifah, 48, wrote alongside the smiling photo.

The actress announced in an emotional statement that Owens had died back in March after struggling with a heart condition for more than a decade.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” said Latifah. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over,” Latifah shared. “I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

Latifah first revealed to PEOPLE in 2015 that when she’s not in California, she stayed at her mother’s home in New Jersey, sharing caregiving duties with relatives and a nurse.

“As a caregiver – it’s just like being a parent, like some things really don’t matter,” Latifah said. “All the kind of frivolous things sort of fall to the side because there’s something way more important than all that. And when we go through these things together as a family, I realize, these are the important things, these are the important moments.”

She continued, “Whatever some tabloid printed means nothing, money doesn’t mean anything, work is great – I work so that I can take care of my family – but the family is the most important thing.”