Queen Latifah Reveals Her Celebrity Crush Is Brazilian Model Adriana Lima on Red Table Talk

Queen Latifah is revealing her celebrity crush to some of her closest friends.

The actress appeared on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk on Wednesday with her Girls Trip costars Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The foursome chatted while in their respective homes via Zoom and opened up about their celebrity crushes with Queen Latifah, 50, saying hers was Adriana Lima.

“I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model,” Queen Latifah said, while Pinkett Smith added, “She’s a cutie. She got some fire, too.”

Haddish, 40, said, “Well if we’re talking about females, then I’m into Meryl Streep,” and adding she also had a crush on a famous baseball player.

“I like Giancarlo Stanton, No. 27 for the New York Yankees,” she added. “I think he’s very handsome.”

When it came to Pinkett Smith’s turn, she said laughing, “My celebrity crush right now? Governor [Andrew] Cuomo. I don’t miss a press conference. When Cuomo is on I go, ‘Have to see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'”

Image zoom Queen Latifah; Adriana Lima Nicholas Hunt/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As for Hall, 49, she admitted her crush was, “Will Smith,” which caused Pinkett Smith, who’s married to Will, to laugh and hide her face under the table.

When a fan asked the group if they’d ever do a Girls Trip 2, Hall said, “I think we’re all down. I think we just want to make sure it’s amazing. We just want to make sure it’s the right thing and a great thing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Will We Get a ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel? Regina Hall Says ‘The World Could Use a Laugh’

“The answer is ‘yes’ and I can’t wait to do it,” Queen Latifah said. “I can’t wait to work with y’all again and I hope we get to go somewhere fun.”

Earlier this month, Hall appeared on PEOPLE Now to talk about a potential sequel saying, “Certainly, the world could use a laugh.”

“You know, the girls and I, we talk,” Hall said. “I don’t think it’s for a lack of desire I think it’s just us wanting to make sure if we do a sequel that it is something that could potentially at least strive to live up to the first one.”

She added, “It’s more about making sure it’s the right thing than it is about just doing it.”

Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.