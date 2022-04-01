Pulp Fiction Costars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Pair Up for Thriller The Kill Room (Report)

Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson are reuniting for a new film project years after they shared the screen in 1994's Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson are joining forces for their latest project.

The Pulp Fiction costars will once again share the screen in the upcoming film The Kill Room, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Kill Room, which comes from director Nicol Paone and writer Jonathan Jacobson, "follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld," per THR.

Additional casting details have not yet been announced.

Paone said in a statement shared with THR that getting to make The Kill Room "with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams," adding, "Every moment they're onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching."

Thurman, 51, is known for her work on films like Kill Bill and Dangerous Liasons. She has recently starred in series including Imposters, Chambers and Suspicion, and in films like Down a Dark Hall and The War with Grandpa.

Jackson, 73, is recognized for his roles in Do The Right Thing and The Hateful Eight. In recent years, he has appeared in films like Spiral, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and The Protégé, and in series like What If...? and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

The news of Thurman and Jackon's onscreen reunion comes shortly after they reunited with their fellow Pulp Fiction costar, John Travolta, at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The trio appeared onstage together while introducing the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Thurman, Travolta and Jackson temporarily reprised their Pulp Fiction roles during the show, with Thurman and Travolta dancing on stage as Jackson joked, "Some actors stay in character through an entire shoot, and some, well, they just never let it go."

Thurman said, "Maybe later we'll have a $5 milkshake," while Travolta, 68, added, "How about a royale with cheese?"