Public Relations Firm Parts Ways with Jonathan Majors amid Actor's Assault Charges

The public relations company representing Jonathan Majors has parted ways with the actor in the wake of him being charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

PEOPLE has confirmed that The Lede Company, a public relations firm, "stepped away" from working with the Marvel star last month.

In addition, Deadline reported that talent management company Entertainment 360 has stopped working with Majors, 33, citing sources.

Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25 in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He was subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office over the incident.

Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

In the days following Majors' arrest, attorney Chaudhry disclosed alleged text messages between the actor and the unidentified woman involved in the alleged domestic dispute that the lawyer claimed show the unidentified woman "disavowed any allegations" against the Creed III star.

In the text exchange allegedly between Majors and the woman, she wrote: "They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight." The woman, who said she "just got out of the hospital," wrote, "I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone."

The texts also show the woman saying "this was not an attack" and denying that Majors strangled her. She allegedly wrote that the 911 call had to do with "me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care."

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office confirmed to PEOPLE March 30 that there is still an "active and ongoing investigation." The alleged victim has not been identified by police and it is unclear whether she has her own legal representation.

At the time of the text messages' release, Chaudry said in a statement that Majors "completely denies assaulting the woman."

"Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman's mental health," Chaudry said in a statement. "The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances."

"On that same day, only seven and nine hours later, the woman sent text messages to Mr. Majors admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him," Chaudhry claimed. "She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition."

Documents obtained by PEOPLE show the woman told police that Majors allegedly "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck "causing bruising and substantial pain."