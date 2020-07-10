Proud Mom Rita Wilson Plugs Son Colin Hanks’ Handkerchief Business to Michelle Pfeiffer

(from left to right) Samantha Bryant and husband Colin Hanks; Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson; Chet Hanks, Elizabeth Hanks and Truman Hanks

Rita Wilson never misses an opportunity to promote her kids.

When fellow star Michelle Pfeiffer shared an Instagram post suggesting a brand of scarves to use as face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson plugged her stepson Colin Hanks’ handkerchief business.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“On a walk with @franklinlatt. Got my scarf from @blackbirdgeneral. One of my favorite stores, check them out and please wear a mask,” Pfeiffer wrote alongside the photo, a selfie featuring her face covering.

“May I also recommended @hankskerchiefs to add to your bandanna scarf wardrobe?” Wilson commented on the post, referencing the business Colin, 42, started — Hanks Kerchiefs.

Wilson, 63, also shares sons Truman and Chet husband Tom Hanks, 64. Colin and his sister Elizabeth are Wilson's stepchildren from Hanks' previous marriage to Samantha Lewes.

In April, Colin shared with his fans a helpful tutorial on how to make a no-sew face mask with the kerchiefs his business makes.

“Hey everyone. I’ve been looking around online for ways to turn your kerchiefs into a face mask,” the Jumanji: Next Level actor wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. It’s pretty easy. All you need is one kerchief (or bandana roughly 21 x 21 inches) and 2 hair ties or rubber bands if you have those.”

At the time, Wilson and Hanks had just recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which they both contracted in March.

Since then, they have been open about their experiences battling the illness. In an interview with The Guardian earlier this week, Hanks spoke about how he and his wife had “very different” reactions to the coronavirus.

"Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd," he said. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes."

Hanks then criticized those who choose not to wear masks, even as top health officials urge the importance of face coverings in slowing the spread of the virus.