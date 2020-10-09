The dark thriller is slated to hit theaters this Christmas

Carey Mulligan Is Ready for Revenge in New Promising Young Woman Trailer

Don't be fooled by the title — Carey Mulligan isn't who she seems to be in the upcoming thriller Promising Young Woman.

On Friday, Focus Features dropped a new trailer for the film — which already received rave reviews at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival — and announced a new release date of Christmas Day.

The riveting trailer follows Mulligan as Cassie, a conniving ex-medical student who had a bright future ahead of her until a traumatizing event derailed her life, leading her down a road of revenge.

"You remember the accusations made against Alexander Monroe? He took a girl back to his room," Cassie asks the med school dean at the beginning of the trailer.

"You know we get accusations like this all the time," the dean asserts, to which Cassie asks, "So it's a he said, she said situation?"

As the clip continues, it becomes clear that Cassie is willing to do whatever it takes to get her vengeance.

Image zoom Courtesy of Focus Features

Cassie lives a secret double life by night — she stalks bars to find sexual predators to torture and takes any opportunity she can to right the wrongs of the past — and teach some men a lesson along the way.

"It’s a day of reckoning for everyone," she says in the clip as a dramatic version of Britney Spears' "Toxic" plays in the background.

The critically acclaimed #MeToo thriller was written and directed by Killing Eve's season 2 showrunner Emerald Fennell.

The breakout film, which Fennell produced along with Margot Robbie, also stars Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Sam Richardson and Molly Shannon.

The movie was originally scheduled to debut in April but, like many films, was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.