Focus Features, RAINN and Campus Circle have teamed up to offer Promising Young Woman screenings this Thursday "to continue the conversation against sexual assault and violence on college campuses"

Promising Young Woman Virtual Screenings Offered to College Students for Free — How to Watch

College students will have the opportunity to see Promising Young Woman for free ahead of the upcoming 2021 Academy Awards.

The Oscar-nominated dark comedy thriller, starring Carey Mulligan, will be available for students to stream for free this Thursday.

The screening will be followed by a chat with Best Director nominee Emerald Fennell and Best Actress nominee Mulligan, 35, moderated by Laverne Cox, who also stars in the film.

Focus Features, RAINN and Campus Circle have teamed up to offer the free viewings "to continue the conversation against sexual assault and violence on college campuses," the production company says in a release.

"Statistically, 13% of all students experience sexual assault or rape during their time at school," they add of the initiative.

Carey Mulligan PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Image zoom Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman | Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

Promising Young Woman stars Mulligan as Cassie, a med-school dropout who experiences a personal tragedy that moves her to exact vengeance against rapists and misogynistic men, as well as those who protect them.

"Sexual violence can affect not only the survivor, but the people and communities around them," RAINN Vice President of Communications Heather Dreva says in the Focus Features release. "Promising Young Woman has sparked important conversations about the cultural response to sexual assault, healing, justice, and bystander accountability."

"We thank Focus Features for making Promising Young Woman available to college students, who are at increased risk of sexual violence, to continue this critical dialogue," Dreva adds.

Adds Joy Calisoff, publisher for Campus Circle, "Promising Young Woman is a dynamic and unique feminist revenge tale, complete with great characters that will knock you out of your seat."

Promising Young Woman Image zoom Promising Young Woman poster | Credit: Focus Features

Mulligan told PEOPLE in December that Promising Young Woman is "not about a sort of goodie and baddie situation," but rather, a film that "makes us kind of reexamine, 'How have we all been complicit in this?' "

"There's so much to unpack about the way people talk about consent," the British actress added.

College students who wish to sign up for a limited number of screening slots can RSVP here for one of three times Thursday (7 p.m. EST, CST or PST).