Producer Randall Emmett 'Staunchly Denies' Offering Roles in Return for Sexual Favors

Randall Emmett attends the "A Vigilante" Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Producer Randall Emmett is being accused of offering roles in return for sexual favors.

In a sweeping piece published Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, it's alleged that Emmett, 51, offered a woman film roles in exchange for sexual favors and her silence over intimate relationships with him.

The Times cites a letter written by attorney Gloria Allred, who was representing a then-23-year-old actress who claimed Emmett sent her a text that said, "One day of work and u need to f---me [sic] hun" after she asked if she had landed a role in one of his projects.

Allred alleged in the letter, which was dated Oct. 5, 2021, and sent to Emmett, "that to receive acting work from" the producer, her client "would have to perform sexual favors."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Emmett, Sallie Hofmeister, says he "staunchly denies the allegations dating back to 2012," in reference to Allred's client.

Allred's letter reportedly said her client complied with his alleged requests to "further her career" and didn't want to "anger an important producer in the industry," per the Times.

Emmett reportedly signed a settlement with Allred's client that agreed to pay her around $200,000 over about two years, according to the Times. The producer denied this, the Times reported.

The accusations come less than a year after Emmett and Vanderpump Rules reality star Lala Kent called off their engagement in October 2021, after welcoming daughter Ocean, amid cheating allegations from Kent.

Hofmeister tells PEOPLE, "The allegations in the Los Angeles Times story are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall's ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute."

"Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television," Hofmeister adds.