Jonas 2020? Priyanka Chopra ‘Would Love’ Husband Nick Jonas to Run for President

Could Nick Jonas swap life as a rock star for life in the White House? Wife Priyanka Chopra sure seems to think so.

The Quantico actress opened up about the political aspirations she has for both herself and her husband, revealing she’s got her eye on a run for office.

“I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president,” Chopra, 36, told The Sunday Times. “I don’t like the things associated with politics … but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.”

While the star told the outlet she’s tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to “cheer for humanity,” Chopra couldn’t deny the fact that Jonas, 26, would make a great leader.

“He’s not afraid to use the word [feminist] and I love that,” she told the Times.

Chopra, who married Jonas in December, previously praised the “Sucker” singer’s smarts in April at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit.

“I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ,’ ” she said. “He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

As for her own qualifications, Chopra was named one of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the World in 2017, and is well-known for her philanthropic work. She’s also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and dedicates time to promoting education and women’s rights.

Her one-year dating anniversary with Jonas came last week, with the musician sharing a sweet Instagram tribute to mark the occasion.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

To celebrate, Jonas surprised Chopra with tickets to see a Mariah Carey concert in London.

“The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true… Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave!” she captioned photos and videos from Carey’s show. “The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!”