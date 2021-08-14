Priyanka Chopra, Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh Grab Dinner in London: 'Cool Kids' Table'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas used the hashtags "#queens" and "#Asianpride" as she posted a selfie with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno from a dinner outing in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas assembled the ultimate squad for a night out in London this weekend.

The Matrix 4 actress, 39, posted a group selfie with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno to Instagram on Saturday after they enjoyed a dinner party that included lobster noodles and Tiffany's boxes for each guest.

"When u get a seat at the cool kids' table," Chopra Jonas captioned the photo with the hashtags "#queens" and "#Asianpride."

Awkwafina (née Nora Lum), 33, also posted a funny photo of Yeoh, 59, reaching over the dinner table at Mandarin Kitchen as Oh, 50, got caught in the middle. "#NoraMadeThisPostForMe," Oh wrote as she and Yeoh also posted the funny snap.

Awkwafina starred alongside Yeoh and Mizuno, 35, in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians, and she signed onto a Netflix sister comedy with Oh in October after they both voiced characters in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, which premiered in March. Awkwafina also reunites with Yeoh in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, premiering September 3. Meanwhile, Yeoh and Oh will appear together in the feature adaptation of Laurence Yep's 2003 novel The Tiger's Apprentice, premiering in 2023.

"I need there to be more people in this industry, people of color, people like me," Awkwafina told PEOPLE in last March's Women Changing the World issue. "By doing that, by being yourself, it encourages people and means a lot to me."

The Ocean's 8 star also pointed out the importance of uplifting other AAPI people in Nora from Queens, which is inspired by her own family.