Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved Nick Jonas to tears shortly before they said “I do” last year.

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress, 37, reveals that she was still shooting Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink right up until their wedding — and that things got emotional one day when the singer, 26, came to set.

“It’s so funny because I was filming this until at least four days before my wedding,” Chopra Jonas tells PEOPLE, adding that her fellow producers, as well as director Shonali Bose, were “so accommodating” that they created a “wedding approvals room” for the pair while they were on location in Delhi, India.

On the last day of shooting before their wedding, Bose shares that they had invited Jonas to set for a champagne and cake celebration.

“But he came a little early and we were out in the dark and she was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying to see her be emotional,” Bose says. “It was just the sweetest thing.”

“She goes, you made your husband cry, this is a great scene!” Chopra Jonas adds. “It was really cute.”

Chopra Jonas, who is also co-producing the movie, shares that she has a special relationship with the film, which tells the true story of a couple, played in the movie by Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease.

“It’s extremely special,” the actress says. “Everyone has lost someone in their lives.”

Chopra Jonas, who lost her father to cancer six years ago, adds that the film looks at how people can choose “to celebrate their lives instead of mourning their deaths.”

“I didn’t accept my father’s death,” she says. “I went to work four days later, I didn’t think about it talk about it.”

Chopra Jonas adds, “When Shonali came to me with this movie, as an actor this is personal. I just knew what she would feel. Even though I’m not a mother and haven’t had a child, I just sort of knew.”

The Sky Is Pink will be released in theaters on September 13.