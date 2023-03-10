Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas Her 'Greatest Champion' on Rare Date Night Away from Daughter

"My family is my greatest strength," the actress told PEOPLE on Thursday

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 08:55 AM
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is full of praise for her husband Nick Jonas.

Speaking at the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event in Los Angeles on Thursday, the actress, 40, opened up to PEOPLE about how the musician, 30, is her biggest cheerleader.

"My husband is my greatest champion and he's half Indian, as you will see when the music starts, but he's just such a supporter of me," said Priyanka of her husband of four years, who wore a dark-blue suit at the event.

She added, "(He) finished his shoot, came directly all jazzed up and ready to be here by my side. And, you know, he champions me and reminds me when I forget."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, had a rare date night at the star-studded bash away from their 13-month-old daughter Malti.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

And the Quantico star, who rocked an embellished white and silver skirt and corset with a white feather jacket for the evening, was quick to commend her family for their support as she navigates new motherhood and her career.

"Having [Nick's] support and my family — my in-laws are back home with the baby — just being able to have my family show up is the only way I could do what I do," said Priyanka, who hosted the event alongside entrepreneur Anjula Acharia. "My family is my greatest, greatest strength."

As for how she and her beau balance their parenting duties, the Love Again star added to PEOPLE, "We have to, like everyone does."

Priyanka also opened up about what it meant to her to host an event showing how much South Asian excellence is now being celebrated in the entertainment industry.

"I have not, in my 12 years of working in Hollywood, ever seen a room full of so many Brown people who are excellent in their fields in entertainment. Never," she explained.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"And when we did it last year, the first time, it was smaller, it was quaint, it was kind of put together because it was an idea," Priyanka continued. "And then to see so many people acknowledge it as a real thing, so many of the nominees, knowing that this is their carpet, you guys are here to speak to them, this is their moment. This is us cheering them on really loudly before Sunday, so that they feel super confident going in and knowing that they have a community behind them."

"That was the aim, and I didn't have that when I started working. But I have it today. And it feels great," she said.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogate on Jan. 15. The baby girl spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day.

"Our baby is truly a badass," the Jonas Brothers musician wrote on Instagram in May 2022 while reflecting on her homecoming. "Our next chapter begins now."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing with Jonas Brothers
See the Sweet Moment Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing
Mumbai Nights Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Popcorn Launch
Priyanka Chopra Creates a New Popcorn Flavor with Husband and 'Best Friend' Nick Jonas: 'So Fun'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Priyanka Chopra (L) and musician Nick Jonas (R) pose for photographs at their wedding reception at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.The newly-married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a reception party for their Bollywood folks at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos, Explains Cute Story Behind Them
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Details Scary 3 Months in NICU with Baby Malti: 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pictures Prove They're Suckers For Each Other
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Beach Day with Daughter Malti — See the Sweet Photos!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Criticism of Her Use of a Surrogate: 'This Was a Necessary Step'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXulFiN3px/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ Edited ·
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!
Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines.
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing