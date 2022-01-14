Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on 'Vulnerable Feeling' Caused by Social Media: We Set 'Boundaries'

Nick Jonas tells Vanity Fair that he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have "worked really hard to create that little safe haven" in their personal lives

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas take their privacy seriously.

The couple gets candid about their high-profile relationship in Chopra Jonas' cover story for the February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair, with the Matrix Resurrections actress noting, "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate."

"It's just a professional hazard," she continued. "Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is."

"I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that," said Chopra Jonas, 39.

Priyanka Chopra Vanity Fair Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Vanity Fair | Credit: Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

Jonas, 29, told the magazine that he and his wife of three years have gone to great lengths to preserve their privacy.

"We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," said the actor and Jonas Brothers musician. "But we've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."

One aspect of their lives that is own their own timetable? Having a baby together. "[Kids are] a big part of our desire for the future," said Chopra Jonas. "By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

Despite how busy the pair are in their respective careers, Chopra Jonas joked that they're "not too busy to practice" making a baby. She added that they're "both okay" with the busy pace in their professional lives and will slow down when the time calls for it.

Priyanka Chopra Vanity Fair Cover Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the February 2022 cover of Vanity Fair | Credit: Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

Speaking specifically of his wife, Jonas told Vanity Fair, "She can come across as so regal and refined, which she certainly is."

"But she's also got this carefree joy about her and she just exudes it," added the Chaos Walking star. "She's an incredible host in that way. I'm more of a reserved person at first, and I open up with friends and people as I get to know them better, but she can make you feel like you are in the family and a part of the inner circle right away."