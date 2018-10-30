Priyanka Chopra knows the key to making her and Nick Jonas’ relationship work — and she’s imparting that advice to women around the world.

On Tuesday night at the Bumble India launch in New York City, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about what ladies should look for when searching for Mr. Right on the dating app.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” Chopra, 36, revealed at the event held on the Gramercy Park Hotel Rooftop in NYC. “By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life.”

“Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours,” she continued. “Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.”

Added Chopra: “Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Rob Kim/Getty

The actress is an investor in Bumble India and is bringing not just the dating mode, but also Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz to her home country.

The former Quantico actress recently celebrated her bridal shower this weekend, which was thrown by her two best girlfriends at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City.

The location held special significance to the couple as Jonas, 26, closed down a Tiffany’s store over the summer to buy an engagement ring for Chopra. He popped the question to her in July just after two months of dating.

“I’ve always had a romantic fascination with Tiffany since I was a kid,” Chopra told PEOPLE on Monday night. “It’s just so chic and classy and timeless. So somewhere I’d mentioned it to Nick that I wanted my ring to be a Tiffany ring and I think he remembered, and hence the ring and the relationship with Tiffany. It does play a very special role.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas/Instagram

For the celebration, the bride-to-be wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry (and that’s not even including her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring!).

Guests included Chopra and Jonas’ family — both of their mothers attended the bash, as well as Jonas’ dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., and brother Kevin — and the couple’s close friends like Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa.

The groom-to-be, however, was traveling and had to miss out on the celebratory event.

And one day after her dream bridal shower, Chopra was still on cloud nine.

“This was not a conventional shower, it was a nightclub in Tiffany,” she explained to PEOPLE. “There was so much dancing — like five hours of dancing. It was amazing!”

Added Chopra: “My bridesmaids did this whole thing with all my favorite foods and cocktails and songs and people and women that I love in New York. It was so special and wonderful. It was such an eclectic, fun, diverse, cool group of women that it just made me so happy.”