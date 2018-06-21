Priyanka Chopra, Dating Pop Star Nick Jonas, Says 'I Definitely Want to Have Kids'

Priyanka Chopra‘s summer has already been filled with love and marriage.

After she returned from good friend Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding to Prince Harry last month, the Quantico star was seen on both coasts cozying up (and Instagram flirting!) to Nick Jonas. The “Champagne Problems” singer, 25, even brought Chopra, 35, as his date to a family wedding on June 9.

A source at the time called their relationship “very casual,” and the actress concedes that she’s not one to plan too far into the future.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” Chopra tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Jonas and Chopra at the airport in New York City on June 8. Gotham/GC Images

The former Miss World also cites growing her charity, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, as one of her only other long-term goals.

“My foundation is very small and self-funded right now,” she explains. “I want to be able to make it something to reckon with, because it comes from a very deep place for me. We fund education for kids who want to study and can’t afford it, from around the world. But I want to make that into a big thing. That’s part of my 10-year plan.”

In the meantime, Chopra plans to take on projects that “that move the needle when it comes to conversations,” like her latest film A Kid Like Jake with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons.

“It’s about a 4-year-old gender fluid child and how the parents and the adults around him deal with his fluidity,” she explains. “It’s such a beautiful look at how the adults change and how they deal with something like this, which is so relevant to the world at the moment. It was so important for me to be a part of it so that I could help advocate this movie.”

Chopra and actress Abigail Spencer at the royal wedding on May 19. James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Chopra also appreciates how her Quantico character, former federal agent Alex Parrish, contributed to changing stereotypes during its three seasons on ABC (the series finale airs June 29).

“The fact that I’m half Indian on the show doesn’t define her at all,” the India native says. “America’s her country, she’s a proud patriot and she’s extremely proud of her roots. She speaks Hindi sometimes, but that doesn’t define her. That’s where the world is today: Get defined by merit.”

A Kid Like Jake is in theaters now.