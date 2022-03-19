Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

"Holi was lit," Nick Jonas wrote as he celebrated the Hindu festival with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and friends during a backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood.

The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.

"To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing," Chopra, 39, captioned one post. "Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like Desi's do! Feeling blessed."

She and Jonas, 29, shared a kiss in one cute video while covered in different colors, as the Jonas Brother rubbed more of the dust into her hair.

The new parents celebrated Holi with their friends, including actor Jonathan Tucker, by wearing white and throwing colored powder bags at each other in a backyard with a beautiful panoramic view of Los Angeles. They also enjoyed some Jowar Dhani Chivda, a sorghum popcorn dish customary during the Hindu festival.

Jonas shared a video to TikTok of himself snacking on the dish while sporting his crisp white shirt, before cutting to the same look covered in color. "Holi was lit," he wrote with the clip, which was set to "Holi Song" by Arun Dev Yadav.

Priyanka lounged by the pool and later read a children's book about Holi to her friends' kids after cleaning up. "Do me a favor.. let's play holi," she captioned another post, referencing the name of a song from her 2005 film Waqt: The Race Against Time. "Sorry. Had to!"

Holi is predominantly observed in South Asia, falling on Purnima (Full Moon Day) during the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna (usually the middle of March). The festival celebrates the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Nick and Priyanka previously announced their baby girl's arrival on Instagram in January. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," the new mom wrote at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple was "truly eager to be parents. They are beyond excited," adding: "Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time."

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," another insider said. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Chopra hinted at the big news just days before in an interview with Vanity Fair. "[Babies are] a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," she said.