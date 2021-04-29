Priyanka Chopra Makes Emotional Plea to Help India as Country Goes Through 'Worst COVID Crisis'

"India is my home and India is bleeding," Priyanka Chopra Jonas says in a video announcing a new fundraiser for India in the midst of a COVID crisis

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is pleading for people to help India, her beloved home country.

As India goes through its worst COVID-19 crisis yet, Chopra Jonas, 38, posted on Instagram letting her followers know about the new fundraiser she created in order to help.

"India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale," Chopra Jonas wrote alongside an emotional video where she further explained the situation. "I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference."

As of Wednesday morning, India's Ministry of Health reports 201,187 deaths in the country. Additionally, the Associated Press reported that India — which is the second-most populated country in the world — continues to set daily records of new COVID infections, most recently with 362,757 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In the video, Chopra Jonas emphasizes why the crisis is worst than ever.

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I'm sitting in London and I'm hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much," she explained.

"India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe," she continued.

In her caption, the star also reveals she and husband Nick Jonas have already donated to the cause.

"Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute," she wrote. "We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It's so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"