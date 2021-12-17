Priyanka Chopra Jonas Jokes She's 'Fully Paranoid' of Technology After Matrix Resurrections Role

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sees social media differently now.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress discussed her new film The Matrix Resurrections, admitting she kept the script in a "vault" to keep its twists secret while preparing for her role. Chopra Jonas and Meyers also recalled seeing the 1999 original film for the first time, reminiscing on the franchise's themes of technology and virtual realities.

The star, 39, said she would try to "talk about existential theories, when I didn't even understand what the word meant" after seeing The Matrix. "It really shifted me," she explained, "and it shifted my expectations from cinema. ... I had such larger expectations when I watched movies."

Meyers, 47, said he got "stoned" before seeing it in theaters. He remembers thinking at the time, "I think this might be real."

Talking about how the latest Matrix reframes modern technology, she joked about targeted advertisements popping up on her social media, flagging products that she brought up in casual conversations with a friend. Chopra Jonas admitted, "I'm fully, fully paranoid. Everyone's listening."

priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

On this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Chopra Jonas joined her costars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss Matrix Resurrections.

"I think the Matrix trilogy changed cinema. I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality," she said.

"So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, 'Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco," continued Chopra Jonas. "I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honor."