Jada Pinkett Smith sits down with her Matrix Resurrections costars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the 100th episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says It's 'Such a Privilege' to Join Matrix Franchise in Red Table Talk Clip

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was eager to enter the Matrix universe.

On Wednesday's special 100th episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith sits down with her The Matrix Resurrections costars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Chopra Jonas, as well as her kids Willow and Jaden Smith, to discuss returning to the groundbreaking movie franchise.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Chopra Jonas, 39, reveals how she landed a role in the film, which also stars Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more.

"I think the Matrix trilogy changed cinema. I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality," she says.

"So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, 'Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco," continues Chopra Jonas. "I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honor."

She also recalls her nervousness when filming a sequence with her costars.

"I really had a moment when we were doing that one scene in Berlin and all of you were standing across from me and I had all of those words," says Chopra Jonas. "I remember my hands sweating. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn't get my words right in front of all of you."

"You rocked it," Reeves, 57, said with a smile.

Pinkett Smith teased her Matrix-themed Red Table Talk episode earlier this week, writing on Instagram, "Is technology using you or are you using it?"

"Are you anxious when you unplug? Who do you become when you are plugged in? Who do you become when you are unplugged? Join our altered Red Table universe WEDNESDAY," she added.

Tune in for the 100th episode of Red Table Talk Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.