Priyanka Chopra Honors Late Father on What Would Have Been His Birthday: 'We Miss You Every Day'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is remembering her late dad on his special day.

On Tuesday, the Quantico star shared a throwback photo of herself with her dad on what would have been his birthday.

"Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday. ❤️," she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a picture of herself as a child looking up to her dad as the two played in the snow in the Kashmir region of India.

Her husband, Nick Jonas, showed his support by simply leaving a red heart emoji in the comment section of the post.

Chopra Jonas, 40, often uses Instagram to share memories of her dad, whom she lost to cancer almost a decade ago. In April, the Baywatch actress posted another throwback photo of her dad holding her as a child in his arm.

"Daddy's lil girl. ❤️ #justthetwoofus," she wrote in the Instagram caption at the time.

In 2019, Chopra Jonas honored her father on the sixth anniversary of his death by sharing a sweet childhood photo featuring her dad looking out for her as her younger self climbed on the branches of a tree.

"6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..," she captioned the touching post at the time. "I miss you Dad. Inexplicably."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia a year prior, the Bollywood star opened up about her father's death and shared that her "Daddy's lil girl…" tattoo on her right arm was in his handwriting.

"I was very close to my father, this is his handwriting," Chopra said in the video interview while showing the camera her tattoo. "Losing my dad changed me in a big way. I think it created a space in my heart which is empty and is always going to be."

She went on to explain that his death was incredibly difficult for her.

"My dad was my biggest fan, my biggest supporter," she told the outlet at the time. "He loved my achievements. He was a major achiever himself. He was a very creative person. So losing that, and losing his insight on my life, I used to be angry with him after he died. I felt abandoned."

"But over the years now… I've realized that grief becomes your companion, it doesn't ever go away. You just get used to it," she added.