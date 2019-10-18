Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Elsa! Actress and Her Cousin to Voice Frozen 2 Sisters in Hindi Version

Elsa is getting some major star power when she hits theaters in India.

The icy Disney princess, who is voiced by Idina Menzel in English, will be voiced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas when Frozen 2 comes out on Nov. 22. The actress, 37, announced she was taking over the role alongside her actress cousin Parineeti Chopra, 30, who will voice Anna (Kristen Bell’s character in the English version).

“Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi,” Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram.

Chopra Jonas also released a statement sharing her excitement for taking over the role.

“Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences,” the actress said.

“My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever,” she added.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas/ Instagram

In the original 2013 film, Elsa returned to the kingdom of Arendelle to take her place as queen after struggling with her powers of ice and snow.

A short clip of the sequel was released in June during Good Morning America which showed Elsa was looking for the truth concerning her powers.

While the first film mostly dealt with Elsa trying to suppress her powers out of a deep fear that she wouldn’t be able to control them, the queen saved the day in the end by embracing who she is. The 2015 short Frozen Fever showed a little bit of Elsa’s new attitude towards her powers after learning how to use them for good. The sequel will see Elsa take her them to the next level.

Frozen 2 is in theaters Nov. 22.