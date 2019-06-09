Priyanka Chopra Honors Her Father on 6-Year Anniversary of His Death with Throwback Photo

Image zoom MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok, to cancer.

The actress, 36, mourned his death in a touching tribute to her father on Instagram Sunday, sharing a childhood photo.

“6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..,” she wrote in the post along with the picture of her father looking out for her as a young Priyanka climbed on the branches of a tree.

“I miss you Dad. Inexplicably,” she added.

Husband Nick Jonas commented on her post with a single red heart emoji while her father-in-law Kevin Sr. left a heartfelt message.

“All our love sweet daughter-in-law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support,” the Jonas patriarch wrote.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia last year, the Baywatch star opened up about her father’s death and explained that her “Daddy’s lil girl…” tattoo on her right arm was in his handwriting.

“I was very close to my father, this is his handwriting,” Chopra said in the video interview while showing the camera her tattoo. “Losing my dad changed me in a big way. I think it created a space in my heart which is empty and is always going to be.”

She went on to explain that his death was incredibly difficult for her, and left her feeling abandoned.

“My dad was my biggest fan, my biggest supporter,” she told the outlet. “He loved my achievements. He was a major achiever himself. He was a very creative person. So losing that, and losing his insight on my life, I used to be angry with him after he died. I felt abandoned.”

“But over the years now… I’ve realized that grief becomes your companion, it doesn’t ever go away. You just get used to it,” she added.

When the Quantico alum married Jonas in December of last year, her mother, Madhu, walked her down the aisle in the first of the couple’s two weddings — a Western ceremony incorporating Jonas’ Christian upbringing — at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in India.