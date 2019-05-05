Priyanka Chopra already has an epic tale lined up for her future children with husband Nick Jonas!

With the annual Met Gala happening on Monday, Chopra, 36, expressed some nostalgia when she shared a set of photos of her and Jonas, 26, from the 2017 ball to her Instagram on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

That night marked the first time she and Jonas walked a red carpet together – something the Isn’t It Romantic actress noted on her Instagram story.

“The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids… How I MET your father,” she wrote, adding several red heart emojis.

The quote is a nod to the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, in which a father recounts he and his wife’s love story to their two children.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Brought Nick Jonas as Her Met Gala Date One Year Before Their Engagement

George Pimentel/WireImage

Chopra and Jonas weren’t an official couple when they posed together on the red carpet that year, but the photos sparked speculation that perhaps a romance was brewing between the two.

Indeed it was, as they had been sending each other flirtatious messages for several months, but Chopra denied a spark at the time, telling Jimmy Kimmel, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun.”

“We were at the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out,” she continued.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Says He and Priyanka Chopra Aren’t in a Rush to Have Kids: ‘We’re Taking Our Time’

Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating.

They tied the knot in December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

The couple will return to the Met Gala this year as guests and co-hosts in what will be a “full-circle moment,” Jonas recently told Entertainment Tonight.

As for the children, whom Chopra anticipates telling their love story to, the actress told PEOPLE last year she wants kids within the next 10 years.

“Well, hopefully, earlier than that,” she said. “I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”