Priyanka Chopra Asked Nick Jonas to 'Lick My Face' for Steamy 'Love Again' Make-Out Scene (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has husband Nick Jonas to thank for helping bring a steamy scene to life in her new romantic comedy Love Again.

The actress, 40, chatted with PEOPLE at a screening of the film at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Wednesday evening, where she said her husband "really took one for the team," given that she was initially supposed to shoot a make-out scene for the movie "with a random actor."

"During COVID, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it," Chopra Jonas said. "So I was like, 'Please, Nick, could you do it?' And he was such a sport."

"He came on set and it was so funny. I was completely unprofessional that day because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practicing for it," she continued. "And I just was in rips. I was a puddle; I was laughing. Everyone was laughing. At one point, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it because it was just so funny."

When asked to detail how many times she and Jonas, 30, had to shoot the scene, Chopra Jonas admitted, "I can't remember, but I think we didn't do too many. We did about three or four."

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Love Again stars Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan as Mira and Rob, who meet after Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé's old phone number, "not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone," according to an official synopsis.

"A journalist, Rob, is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts," the synopsis continues. "When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart."

Working with Heughan, 43, Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE, was an exciting feat, given that "Sam brings charm that only Sam Heughan has."

"There's a reason why he has the following he does," she continued. "He's just so charming and so lovely and funny in this movie. He brings the comedy and I bring the heart, but I think the two of us together, it really makes for a beautiful story."

Heughan, for his part, told PEOPLE that he and Chopra Jonas "were very lucky" to film together.

"We were working during the pandemic, and we were in a bubble together. So we got to hang out a lot," he said. "We would go to her house with her family, we felt like part of the extended family. So we're very lucky to work with her. She looks after everyone."

When asked if he and Jonas got to spend any time together, the Outlander star noted, "I think we stayed up very late some many nights talking. Talking probably rubbish and drinking good tequila."

He also said that the Love Again cast took part in "a lot of late-night karaoke," which he detailed "normally ended up with us singing Céline Dion."

Love Again hits theaters Friday.