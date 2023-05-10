Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox Reconnect After a Rocky Past in 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer (Exclusive)

A seasoned jailbird is on a mission to reconnect with his estranged daughter — while he still has time — in Prisoner's Daughter.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming Catherine Hardwicke–directed drama, which had its premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and hits theaters nationwide next month.

"Prisoner's Daughter is a gritty, turbulent thriller that follows Max (Brian Cox) who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and granted a compassionate release after 12 years in prison with the condition he resides with his estranged daughter, Maxine (Kate Beckinsale)," reads an official synopsis.

"As a single mom desperate for income to raise her only son Ezra (Christopher Convery), she reluctantly agrees but has no interest in reconciliation or allowing Max to have a relationship with her son. To make matters worse, Maxine also has to contend with Ezra's father Tyler (Tyson Ritter), an abusive addict who wants more control of his son's life."

"As Max seeks one last chance to redeem himself in her eyes, they must contend with his dark, violent past as it comes back to haunt them all," the synopsis adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kate Beckinsale in Prisoner's Daughter (2023). Vertical Entertainment

The trailer chronicles Max's release from prison and arrival at the home of Maxine, who is hesitant to take him in even after he gives her a compliment and coldly tells him, "You're a tenant — that's it."

"I'm not that guy anymore," he later tells her.

The rest of the emotional preview gives glimpses of Max standing up for his daughter against her abusive ex, struggling to connect with his grandson — the latter of whom confides in Max about being bullied in school — and trying to build a new relationship with Maxine.

"I know none of this will make up for who I was or what I did," Max tells her near the end of the trailer. "But let me be your father, for once."

Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale in Prisoner's Daughter (2023). Vertical Entertainment

RELATED GALLERY: PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, from Indiana Jones to Barbie

Back in October, Beckinsale, 49, raved to PEOPLE about her "love" for Cox, 76, whom she previously starred alongside in 1994's Prince of Jutland.

"What I like is that he doesn't like bull---, and I f---ing hate bull--- as well," she said. "And so he's not going to toe a party line. He's just going to say what he thinks."

"I feel safe when people don't bull---," Beckinsale continued. "I feel safe when people are honest. If I start feeling distraction and bull---, I actually start feeling ill. And you just don't feel like that with Brian, because if he's not that keen on, you probably know about it. He's not ever blowing smoke or being insincere or phony. And those are top qualities for me in a human."

Sam Santos/Shutterstock

Added the English actress, "If you've read his memoir, he's rigorously honest about himself and his own failings as a parent and failings in various areas. I just find that incredibly attractive and moving, when somebody is looking at themselves honestly and is able to admit things that they regret. There's so much grace in that."

As for having the chance to star with Cox in a film again, "It just was such a wonderful joy to work with him because he's so f---ing good," Beckinsale said.

Prisoner's Daughter is in theaters June 30.