Priscilla Presley Says She Wishes Elvis 'Could Have Seen' Baz Luhrmann's Film: 'It's Perfection'

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Priscilla Presley says she thinks Elvis Presley himself would give Baz Luhrmann's new film the seal of approval.

In an interview aired on Good Morning America Friday morning, Priscilla, 77, was joined by Olivia DeJonge, who plays her in the upcoming film Elvis, to talk about the experience of watching her life unfold on screen.

"I'm sitting there watching this movie and going 'god I wish he could see this,'" Priscilla said of the film and how she thinks her late ex-husband would react to it. "It was perfection."

The pair talked about a moment in the film when Priscilla asks Elvis to go seek treatment for his "drug dependency"

Priscilla said watching the scene brought back "memories."

"It was getting more and more frightening as time went by where he just was like, rebelling," she recalled.

elvis and priscilla presley Priscilla and Elvis Presley | Credit: Getty

Priscilla also praised Austin Butler's performance as the late-rock and roller.

"Austin was just unbelievable," she said. "As I was watching it, actually, I was going wow, this is a movie that he would have really loved. Showing who he was, what he was striving for, what his dreams were."

Priscilla said that while it is "strange" to have someone playing her, she was happy with DeJonge's performance.

"I'm so happy that she was sensitive and that she was caring and that she was a little strong with him as well, and you know, I thought she did a really, really nice job, I was pleasantly surprised," Priscilla admitted.

During the interview, DeJonge said that Priscilla's review of her performance is a "huge relief"

"Within my research, it was so evident the amount of love and care and sensitivity that was there so I'm very glad that that came through," she said.

DeJonge said that while it's easy to see Elvis and Priscilla an "iconic couple" — which they were — "one of the most important things was to just strip that away and just sort of play a girl and boy that were in love."

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Credit: Chris Hyde/Getty

Last month, Priscilla got emotional while joining the filmmaking team behind the film during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

During the enthusiastic and extended applause at the end of the film, Priscilla hugged Luhrmann while wiping away tears.

Priscilla has previously sung her praises of the new film recounting the meteoric rise of her late musician husband, saying during the Met Gala red carpet earlier this month, "I think it's a movie for everyone."

"Even the people who've heard stories about Elvis before, they're gonna learn something," she added.On Instagram days later, she reiterated her feelings, writing alongside a trailer for the film, "I've seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times."