"It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively," Priscilla Presley wrote of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which premieres June 24 in theaters

Priscilla Presley Gives Elvis Biopic Her Seal of Approval, Says Austin Butler Is 'Outstanding'

Priscilla Presley arrives for the 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival Red Carpet Awards Gala held at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center on September 12, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) ; AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Priscilla Presley arrives for the 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival Red Carpet Awards Gala held at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center on September 12, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) ; AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The late King of Rock and Roll's ex-wife, 76, gave the film, titled Elvis, her seal of approval, raving about Luhrmann's vision and Austin Butler's performance as the titular rock legend after she was treated to a private screening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently," she wrote Friday on Facebook.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding.

"Halfway through the film Jerry [Schilling] and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film," Priscilla concluded.

The first trailer for Elvis dropped in February, giving a glimpse at Butler, 30, in the role of a lifetime and Hanks, 65, as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, as well as Australian actress Olivia DeJonge as a young Priscilla.

Priscilla previously opened up to PEOPLE about adjusting to married life with the iconic musician and his hordes of female fans. "My God, I had to learn everything," she recalled in September.

"Women gravitated to him, so I would be nervous when he had to go places alone," Priscilla said. "I would even go with him to get his teeth cleaned! I always had an eye on him because everyone in the world was after him."

The Dallas actress first met Elvis when she was 14 in 1959. The pair later got married in 1967 before divorcing in 1973, and they share daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54. Elvis died of a heart attack in 1977.

"I truly cherish the great times. As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities," she added. "But as you get older you understand it all."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Selena's Release

Priscilla also expressed her passion for keeping the crooner's legacy alive nearly 45 years after his death.

"I want to make sure these young ones learning about him now will take the torch and keep it going," Priscilla said. "He has a phenomenal legacy, and I will always cherish my moments with him."