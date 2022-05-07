Priscilla Presley Says Seeing How Much Daughter Lisa Marie 'Loved' Elvis Movie Brought Her to Tears

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Priscilla Presley arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ); Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Lisa Marie Presley has given the upcoming Elvis movie her seal of approval.

Priscilla Presley revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that her daughter, 54, is thrilled with the way the drama, which focuses on Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager Colonel Parker, has turned out.

"I've seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times," Priscilla, 76, began the caption of her post, alongside a trailer for the movie. "But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that [her daughter] Riley [Keough] will love it too when she sees it brought tears."

Noting that she "relived every moment in this film," Priscilla continued, "it took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa."

She then extended her praise to director Baz Luhrmann, as well as the film's stars, including Tom Hanks, who portrays Parker, and Austin Butler, who portrays Elvis, as well as Olivia DeJonge, who portrays Priscilla herself, calling the project "beautifully done."

Earlier this week, Priscilla, who is the ex-wife of the late Elvis, accompanied the cast of Elvis on the Met Gala red carpet.

During a chat with La La Anthony amid fashion's biggest night, which was seen on Vogue's livestream of the event, DeJonge, 24, said she did "a lot of reading and a lot of listening" to prepare for her role as Priscilla.

As for the real-life Priscilla, she said she "loves" the film and added, "I think it's a movie for everyone."

"Even the people who've heard stories about Elvis before, they're gonna learn something," she said.

Priscilla previously raved about Elvis and celebrated Luhrmann's vision and Butler's performance as the titular rock legend after she was treated to a private screening late last month.

"For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently," she in a Facebook post. "This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding."

"Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him … he knew he had big shoes to fill," Priscilla continued. "He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both."

"The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer [sic] who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film," she concluded.