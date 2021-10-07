The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will hit the streaming service on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The Princess Switch Returns! Netflix to Begin Streaming the Trilogy's Final Film in November

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (L-R). Remy Hii as Peter Maxwell, Vanessa Hudgens as Fiona in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (L-R). Remy Hii as Peter Maxwell, Vanessa Hudgens as Fiona in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Vanessa Hudgens will have her hands full in the final installment of the Princess Switch trilogy!

Netflix has announced that The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will begin streaming in November. Hudgens, 32, will reprise her roles as three separate characters — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret's cousin Fiona — in the third installment of the Christmas movie franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When a priceless relic is stolen, Margaret and Stacy enlist the help of Fiona to retrieve it ... and rekindle the sparks of a Christmas romance," in the upcoming film, Netflix said on Twitter in a post teasing the movie.

The Princess Switch series follows Stacy De Novo, a baker from Chicago, and Lady Margaret Delacourt, who decide to switch places after their paths cross. The two girls alter their appearances and mannerisms to fool those around them while they temporarily live each other's lives.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Vanessa Hudgens as Queen Margaret in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Credit: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

In 2018, Hudgens told PEOPLE that she enjoyed the similarities between her film and The Parent Trap, a movie she said she's seen "many times.

"My sister and I used to act out the scenes from the movie. It's still such a go-to of mine. If I still love it, hopefully, this will be a classic for my fans and that they'll still watch it."

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Credit: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Filming did get a bit "confusing" at times, too, the actress confessed. "There are the two characters and then they switch, so trying to figure out if I was American trying to be British, or British pretending to be American, it was definitely a confusing situation."

Hudgens' third character, Lady Fiona Pembroke, stirred the pot in the second film The Princess Switch: Switched Again with her attempts to steal the crown.

But with Fiona on their side this time around and a relic to recover, there is bound to be no shortage of drama.