The Red-Haired Actor from Princess Diaries Is Now a Stud on Chicago P.D.

Princess Diaries might be known for Anne Hathaway‘s incredible transformation in the beginning of the movie — but it’s her costar Patrick John Flueger who’s turning heads now.

The actor, now 32, was 17 when he starred in the 2001 movie alongside Hathaway, Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore as Jeremiah, the red-haired magician who is best friends with Heather Matarazzo’s character. And while Jeremiah was a bit of a loser at school, Flueger has since grown into a stud — similar to Harry Potter star Neville Longbottom. The Daily Mail was first to report on his appearance.

After Princess Diaries, Flueger went on to have minor roles in a few TV shows before landing as a main character on the CBS show The 4400 alongside now-Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Flueger played Shawn Farrell for four seasons between 2004-2007.

Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger, and Jesse Lee Soffer from Chicago P.D. Timothy Hiatt/Getty

After the show, he did more TV and films before booking a main role on Chicago P.D., the procedural created by Dick Wolf that’s part of the Chicago franchise.

Flueger stars as Adam Ruzek, a police officer in the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department. He made his first appearance in the pilot and has since grown to have a central role on the show.

Chicago P.D.’s fifth season starts Sept. 26 on NBC.