Anne Hathaway's 'The Princess Diaries' Getting New Sequel at Disney: Report

Anne Hathaway first played Mia Thermopolis opposite Julie Andrews in 2001's The Princess Diaries

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 05:24 PM
Princess Diaries 3 in the Works: Report
Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001). Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

A new Princess Diaries movie is in the works? Shut. Up.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap, citing sources, reported that Disney is developing a third The Princess Diaries movie that will be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway films, though the actress hasn't yet signed on. Aadrita Mukerji, who has written for shows like Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing the screenplay.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hathaway first played Mia Thermopolis — an American high school student who learns she's the princess of Genovia and undergoes royalty training from her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) — in the 2001 original.

Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, also directed the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement. The films are based on the book series by Meg Cabot.

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway. Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

About potentially reprising her role, Andrews, 87, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, "I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know." She added, "It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things."

Hathaway told PEOPLE back in January 2019 that she knew the first movie would be a hit: "Getting the script, it just had that feeling. ... I touched it, and it was electric." She added that starring opposite Andrews marked "a dream come true" for her.

RELATED VIDEO: Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci on Reuniting for The Witches 14 Years After The Devil Wears Prada

"Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day," Hathaway said. "That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."

The Oscar winner marked the coming-of-age movie's 20-year anniversary last year with an Instagram post, writing, "Miracles happen … Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑."

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Julie Andrews attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Julie Andrews on Starring in a Potential 'The Princess Diaries 3' : 'It Depends What the Story Is'
julie andrews, Anne Hathaway
'The Princess Diaries' Is 20! Anne Hathaway Celebrates 'Film That Launched a Thousand Sleepovers'
Emily Blunt Says She’d Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel ‘in a Heartbeat’
Emily Blunt Says She'd Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'It's So Fun'
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Anne Hathaway (wearing a Chanel jacket), 2006
Anne Hathaway Admits It's 'Tempting' to Think About a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel
OMRI-KATZ
'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Admits He Was Stoned During Filming: 'I Was Having a Good Old Time'
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
8 Fun 'Hocus Pocus 2' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano attend the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan's Relationship Timeline
Bradley Cooper ; Michael B. Jordan; Tom Cruise
Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
Will There Be a 'Hocus Pocus 3' ? What the Cast Has Said About Another Sequel
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Halloweentown
Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Celebrate the Impact of 'Halloweentown' : 'Continues to Blow My Mind'
Under wraps (1997)
25 Years of Disney Channel Original Movies! Cast of First DCOM 'Under Wraps' Reflect on Film's Legacy
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1565786c) EAT PRAY LOVE (2010) Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem Eat Pray Love - 2010
From Pretty Woman to My Best Friend's Wedding, A Guide to Julia Roberts' Romantic Comedies Through the Years
Stanley Tucci Roles
From 'Big Night' to 'The Devil Wears Prada' : Stanley Tucci's Most Iconic Roles in Film
Hocus Pocus 2
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Open to 'Hocus Pocus' 3: 'Never Say Never'