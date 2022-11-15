Anne Hathaway's 'The Princess Diaries' Getting New Sequel at Disney: Report

A new Princess Diaries movie is in the works? Shut. Up.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap, citing sources, reported that Disney is developing a third The Princess Diaries movie that will be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway films, though the actress hasn't yet signed on. Aadrita Mukerji, who has written for shows like Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing the screenplay.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hathaway first played Mia Thermopolis — an American high school student who learns she's the princess of Genovia and undergoes royalty training from her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) — in the 2001 original.

Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, also directed the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement. The films are based on the book series by Meg Cabot.

Anne Hathaway. Amy Sussman/Getty

About potentially reprising her role, Andrews, 87, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, "I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know." She added, "It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things."

Hathaway told PEOPLE back in January 2019 that she knew the first movie would be a hit: "Getting the script, it just had that feeling. ... I touched it, and it was electric." She added that starring opposite Andrews marked "a dream come true" for her.

"Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day," Hathaway said. "That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."

The Oscar winner marked the coming-of-age movie's 20-year anniversary last year with an Instagram post, writing, "Miracles happen … Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑."