Entertainment Movies Anne Hathaway's 'The Princess Diaries' Getting New Sequel at Disney: Report Anne Hathaway first played Mia Thermopolis opposite Julie Andrews in 2001's The Princess Diaries By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 05:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001). Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock A new Princess Diaries movie is in the works? Shut. Up. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap, citing sources, reported that Disney is developing a third The Princess Diaries movie that will be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway films, though the actress hasn't yet signed on. Aadrita Mukerji, who has written for shows like Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing the screenplay. Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Hathaway first played Mia Thermopolis — an American high school student who learns she's the princess of Genovia and undergoes royalty training from her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) — in the 2001 original. Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, also directed the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement. The films are based on the book series by Meg Cabot. Christy Carlson Romano Recalls Missing Princess Diaries Audition: 'That Would Have Made My Career' Anne Hathaway. Amy Sussman/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. About potentially reprising her role, Andrews, 87, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, "I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know." She added, "It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things." Hathaway told PEOPLE back in January 2019 that she knew the first movie would be a hit: "Getting the script, it just had that feeling. ... I touched it, and it was electric." She added that starring opposite Andrews marked "a dream come true" for her. RELATED VIDEO: Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci on Reuniting for The Witches 14 Years After The Devil Wears Prada "Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day," Hathaway said. "That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical." The Oscar winner marked the coming-of-age movie's 20-year anniversary last year with an Instagram post, writing, "Miracles happen … Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑."