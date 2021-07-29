The Princess Diaries Is 20! Anne Hathaway Celebrates 'Film That Launched a Thousand Sleepovers'

Anne Hathaway shared a series of photos with her Princess Diaries castmates and director Garry Marshall Thursday in honor of the film's 20th anniversary

Happy 20th birthday, The Princess Diaries!

One standout behind-the-scenes shot, though, featured Hathaway posing alongside Andrews, 85, and director Garry Marshall, in which both women flashed smiles while holding corndogs.

"Miracles happen … Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑," Hathaway, 38, wrote alongside her nostalgic post.

The Princess Diaries launched a then-18-year-old Hathaway to fame after its 2001 debut and even inspired a sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Hathaway always knew the story of her character Mia Thermopolis' journey to Genovian royalty, based on Meg Cabot's book series, would be a hit. As she told PEOPLE back in January 2019, "Getting the script, it just had that feeling. ... I touched it, and it was electric."

And starring opposite Andrews marked "a dream come true" for the actress, who would go on to win an Academy Award for her role as Fantine in 2012's Les Misérables.

"Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day," Hathaway said. "That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."

Fans of the franchise may be getting a third installment, as Hathaway revealed the same month of her PEOPLE interview that there is a script for a new Princess Diaries film.

"We don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it," she said on Watch What Happens Live at the time. "I want to do it ... Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it."

While Andrews — who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the movies — and Hathaway both previously stated they'd return for a third film in the franchise, Andrews revealed on The Talk @ Home in April 2020 that she still hadn't seen a script or plans.