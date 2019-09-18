The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes Shuts Down Remake Rumors By Hilariously Quoting the Cult Classic

The Princess Bride might be getting remade — and one key player from the 1987 original isn’t exactly on board with the idea.

Cary Elwes, who starred in The Princess Bride as Westley, quickly hopped on Twitter to express his disdain for the proposition, drawing on one of the film’s famous lines to get his point across.

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one,” he wrote.

Elwes, 56, was, of course, referencing a scene in the film in which his beloved Buttercup (Robin Wright), believing Westley to be dead, is on the verge of committing suicide.

His character, alive and well, interrupts her with the line, “There’s a shortage of perfect breasts in this world. It would be a pity to damage yours.”

The actor’s tweet came in response to a Variety profile of Norman Lear, who produced the 1987 film.

In the article, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra reveals that he’s been approached by several “very famous people” who want to remake The Princess Bride.

As fans know, the film stars Elwes as farmhand Westley, who is believed to be dead after he’s captured by the Dread Pirate Roberts while pursuing a fortune to support him and his love, Buttercup. With that in mind, Buttercup begrudgingly agrees to marry a local prince, setting off a zany sequence of events that includes a kidnapping, a Fire Swamp-dwelling rodent of unusual size, and Billy Crystal as a folk healer.

The idea of re-doing the film for a modern audience was quickly criticized on social media by stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, who married Christopher Guest, who plays Count Rugen, the six-fingered man, in 1984.

“Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” she wrote.

Mia Farrow was outraged, too, writing, “There’s a rumor afoot that someone wants to remake Princess Bride which is a terrible idea. It’s a perfect, much loved movie.”

Fans even turned to some of the film’s endlessly quotable lines to slam the idea, making references to everything from Inigo Montoya and the Machine to Wallace Shawn’s kooky Vizzini.

