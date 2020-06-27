The Princess Bride Recreation Filmed by Stars Social Distancing at Home Coming to Quibi

"The response was kind of immediate and fast," said Jason Reitman, who came up with the idea for the project

A reimagined, at-home version of The Princess Bride is coming to Quibi featuring a star-studded lineup of actors.

The special, which will benefit the World Central Kitchen, was filmed by celebrities at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Vanity Fair first reported.

The idea was cooked up by Jason Reitman, who said that the celebrities quickly jumped on board with the project and have been working on it since March.

"The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, 'All right, I need to be able to do something of value,' " Reitman told Vanity Fair.

"I just thought, 'Can we remake an entire movie at home?' " he said, adding he was inspired after seeing fans had made an at-home Star Wars.

"I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast," Reitman explained. "It was like, ‘Oh—that sounds like fun.' "

And judging from clips of the special, the stars certainly had a ball recreating the movie, which sees multiple actors portraying the same role.

Among those participating are Josh Gad, Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Black, Diego Luna, Neil Patrick Harris, Taika Waititi, Patton Oswalt, Hugh Jackman, and the original movie's director, Rob Reiner.

In clips shared by Vanity Fair, Gad plays the little boy originally portrayed by a young Fred Savage, Turner and Jonas play Westley and Buttercup, respectively — as do Common and Haddish — and Luna plays Indigo Montoya.

Reiner said he was happy participate in the off-beat project, telling Vanity Fair, "[T]he biggest kick I get out of it is that kids who saw it when they were eight or nine years old have kids that age now, and they’re seeing it and liking it. It seems to have stood the test of time."

"I wouldn’t think this is the best way to introduce someone to the film," Reiner said, "If you already know the movie, that’s what makes it fun. The audience already knows every line. I had no reservations. I was like, 'Nah, let’s do it!' "