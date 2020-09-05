Robin Wright, Cary Elwes and Other Princess Bride Cast Members to Reunite for Virtual Script Reading

The cast of The Princess Bride will reunite at a script reading of the film to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Robin Wright, Cary Elwes and other cast members of The Princess Bride are coming together again!

The stars of the iconic 1987 film, including Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal and Wallace Shawn, will be reuniting for a virtual reading of the script for a fundraiser benefitting the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film’s director Rob Reiner and Patton Oswalt will be moderating a Q&A panel afterward. Audiences who donate will receive a link to watch the live-streamed event online on Sunday, September 13 at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Elwes, 57, teased the event on Thursday on Twitter, and shared the news on Friday, writing, "#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck."

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Elwes said, "I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans. He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing."

He added, "If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."

In April, Elwes and Wright filmed a special message for fans of the film in which they revealed the movie would land on Disney+.

Smiling at each other in a video call shared by Disney+, Elwes asked Wright, “Are you bored yet?”

“No!” she said. “Are you?”

“Not even, but if I was stuck in front of my TV I could think of some real fun things to watch like that Princess Bride movie we made together,” he told her.

Smiling, she asked, “Hmm, is that on again?”