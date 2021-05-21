Prince Harry Says His Experience with Loss Is 'Remarkably Similar' to Robin Williams' Son Zak's

Prince Harry also opened up on Good Morning America about "a really key moment for" himself, Zak Williams and Oprah Winfrey in their conversation about healing after trauma

Prince Harry is revealing how he and Zak Williams, son of the late Robin Williams, were able to bond over their "remarkably similar" experiences with grief.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, appeared Friday on Good Morning America alongside Oprah Winfrey amid the premiere of their new Apple TV+ mental-health docuseries The Me You Can't See, in which Harry opens up about experiencing panic attacks, starting therapy and processing his mother Princess Diana's death.

Zak, 38, also appears in the series — and as Harry told Robin Roberts Friday on GMA, "[Zak's] story is a classic example of the parallel thread between what happened with him at his age and what happened to me at my age."

Robin died by suicide in August 2014 at age 63.

"It's remarkably similar," the prince went on. "There was one thing that he said in a follow-up conversation, which was his service to others has helped heal him. And I think that was a really key moment for Oprah, myself and Zak, when we were on a separate call."

Harry added, "It's true, Oprah, in your career. It's been true for me, in starting the Invictus Games, to be able to create something to watch other people heal is part of our own healing process."

Diana Princess Of Wales & Prince Harry Princess Diana and Prince Harry | Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

zak williams Robin Williams (R) and son Zak Williams in 2012 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"And I think the passionate element of that — being able to put ourselves in someone else's shoes and being able to help in that healing process, is absolutely critical," he said.

In a conversation with PEOPLE in October, Zak admitted that in the years that followed his father's death, he fell into a deep depression and began to self-medicate with alcohol.

Describing himself as feeling "deeply unhappy," "extremely isolated and broken" and "traumatized" at the time, Zak explained, "Ultimately, I found that if I continued living that way, it wasn't a life that was worth living. Something had to give."

Zak soon attended recovery group meetings and, with the help of therapy, healthy eating, exercise and meditation, began to heal and to speak out in hopes of helping others.

And now, the father of one is living "the life that I always wanted to live." As he told PEOPLE, "I've learned I'm not broken. Despite experiencing traumatic events, I can recover. And I am now on a path of healing and being the person I always wanted to be."

Aside from Zak, The Me You Can't See also features high-profile participants like Lady Gaga. Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead are also listed as taking part.

"There were so many people, of all ages, that need to heal and that also, for one reason or another, are unable to heal or maybe unaware that they need to heal," Harry said Friday on GMA. "If we hold on to grief, it manifests itself and appears later in life. That is what I've learned from this process."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.