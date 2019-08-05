Prince Charles Is 'Considering' a Role in the Latest James Bond Film After Visiting Set: Report

007 may be getting some royal backup for his next adventure.

According to The Sun, Prince Charles was offered a role in the upcoming 25th James Bond film, when he visited the London set and met with the super spy himself, Daniel Craig, in June.

“When he visited the film set a few weeks ago it was discussed. Now he is considering it,” a source close to the production told the outlet.

Should Charles, 70, join the spy film, he would be following in his mother’s footsteps in teaming up with Bond. During the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, Queen Elizabeth, 93, starred in a Danny Boyle-directed parody that saw Craig, 51, retrieve Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

The next scene depicted the Queen (actually a stunt double) ejecting herself from a helicopter with a parachute to arrive at Olympic Park, while wearing a pink dress.

“They loved the buzz around the Queen’s appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that,” the source added. “He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it.”

The source also noted that an appearance from Charles could be “just what the film needs,” given the number of mishaps that have occurred throughout filming.

In June, Craig injured his ankle while on the Jamaican set of the movie, and was left in a boot and crutches following the injury. A crew member also sustained an injury during production of the film.

The film also hit a roadblock when Boyle, who was initially set to direct the film, dropped out due to “creative differences” in August 2018. The next month, it was announced Beasts of No Nation director Cary Joji Fukunaga had been hired to take over

Charles paid a visit to the film’s London set in June, where he got a close-up look at the classic Bond vehicles being used on the new adventure from Craig.

As Charles posed for a photo with the actor in front of the DB5 and a real Aston Martin Vantage from around 1980, he said: “The cars are the interesting thing here, much more interesting.”

Producer Barbara Broccoli said that Charles, “He had a lot to talk about with Daniel. They both have a love for Aston Martin. Boys with toys!”

Charles’s daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, was also considered for a part in the new Bond movie. Reports stated that she was on a short list of five actresses to appear in the film, but casting directors dropped the idea after her romance with Prince Harry blossomed and it was clear she would be unattainable.

Bond 25 — which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Rami Malek — is in theaters April 3, 2020.