Amazon Prime Members Can Stream These Holiday Movies for Free

Any Prime member who loves timeless classics can stream It's A Wonderful Life this season. The holidays can be mentally and emotionally difficult for some people, and It's A Wonderful Life is the perfect movie to remind you of how important we are to others, even when we don't always see it. If you're looking to stream a movie with characters that have become household names, Scrooge (1935) and Jack Frost are available on Prime Video, too. And If you have a kiddo in your life, look no further than If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie, which is inspired by the popular children's book series.