Amazon Prime Members Can Stream These Holiday Movies for Free
December is here, which means it's time to mix yourself a cup of hot chocolate, curl up under your favorite blanket, and press play on a holiday movie (or five). But with there being so many to choose from, you may not be sure where to begin. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you have access to plenty of festive movies. To help you celebrate the holidays with at-home cinema, we've rounded up the best movies on Prime Video that are free for Prime members to stream.
Any Prime member who loves timeless classics can stream It's A Wonderful Life this season. The holidays can be mentally and emotionally difficult for some people, and It's A Wonderful Life is the perfect movie to remind you of how important we are to others, even when we don't always see it. If you're looking to stream a movie with characters that have become household names, Scrooge (1935) and Jack Frost are available on Prime Video, too. And If you have a kiddo in your life, look no further than If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie, which is inspired by the popular children's book series.
Perhaps one of the most controversial is-it-or-is-it-not a holiday movie titles is Die Hard. Whichever side of the debate you fall on, there is no denying that there are some festive elements throughout: an office holiday party, Christmas trees and Santa hats in the background, songs like "Winter Wonderland" and "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" on the soundtrack… the list goes on. If all that doesn't make it holiday enough for you, how about the fact that you can watch it free with ads on Prime Video?
Also falling under the umbrella of "not technically a holiday movie but still kinda feels like a holiday movie" is Knives Out. There's a large family gathering with plenty of bickering, which can be a defining factor of many a holiday season. But what really makes Knives Out the perfect holiday movie is Chris Evans' sweater collection, which hits all the right marks when it comes to winter fashion.
Check out more holiday movies that are free to stream for Prime members below.
