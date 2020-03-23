10 Things You Didn't Know About Pretty Woman, Which Came Out 31 Years Ago Today

One of the movie's most memorable scenes came when Gere's character presented a necklace to Vivian (Julia Roberts), and then, as many people know, Gere went off-script and snapped it shut – causing Roberts to laugh.

But what most people don't know is that director Garry Marshall engineered the moment to keep Roberts on her toes. He told USA Today, "She was young and went out and had fun. Sometimes she came in tired and sometimes we had to wake her up."