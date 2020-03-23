10 Things You Didn't Know About Pretty Woman, Which Turns 30 Years Old Today

One of the movie’s most memorable scenes is when Gere’s character presents a necklace to Vivian, and then, as many people know, Gere went off-script and snaps it shut – causing Roberts to laugh. But what most people don’t know is that the director engineered the moment and why he did it: to keep Roberts on her toes. He told USA Today, “She was young and went out and had fun. Sometimes she came in tired and sometimes we had to wake her up.”