10 Things You Didn't Know About Pretty Woman, Which Turns 30 Years Old Today

BURT REYNOLDS COULDA BEEN THE LEAD
Reynolds was initially offered the role of Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere. Of course, he turned it down, joking with Piers Morgan that the gravity of his mistake sunk in when he watched all of the sexy scenes with Julia Roberts.
IT ORIGINALLY HAD A VERY DIFFERENT TITLE
When Disney first presented the script to director Garry Marshall and asked him to lighten it (without taking out the prostitution), the film was called 3000 – the price of one night with Vivian.
THAT NECKLACE SCENE WAS UNSCRIPTED, BUT IT WAS PLANNED
One of the movie’s most memorable scenes is when Gere’s character presents a necklace to Vivian, and then, as many people know, Gere went off-script and snaps it shut – causing Roberts to laugh. But what most people don’t know is that the director engineered the moment and why he did it: to keep Roberts on her toes. He told USA Today, “She was young and went out and had fun. Sometimes she came in tired and sometimes we had to wake her up.”
JULIA'S CHARACTER ALMOST HAD A DARK(ER) SIDE
In the original script, Vivian (played by Julia Roberts) was addicted to cocaine. But it was ultimately decided that her prostituting herself already provided the movie with sufficient edge.
THE SNAIL-CATCHING WAITER IS A RECURRING CHARACTER
The server who grabs the flying escargot that Vivian flings across the room during a fancy dinner out with Edward and says, “It happens all the time” pops up in another movie. Marshall cast the actor to say that same line in The Princess Diaries, which he directed years later.
GERE 'FORGETS' THE MOVIE
On a press tour for his 2012 film Arbitrage, Richard Gere hated on the 1990 film, claiming not to remember it. “People ask me about that movie, but I’ve forgotten it,” he told Woman’s Day in Australia. “That was a silly romantic comedy.”
WHAT DOES HE REMEMBER? THAT IT WAS A TOUGH ROLE
Despite Gere’s disparaging comments towards the film, he recognizes that without that role, he may have never continued doing rom-coms. (Can you imagine a world with no Runaway Bride? We don’t want to.) “I never thought that I would be able to do a film like that. I didn’t think I had the skill set for that. I’m a pretty intense guy,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It wasn’t particularly easy for me to be that lighthearted, basically.”
THE DIRECTOR CAST HIS SON IN THE MOVIE
Marshall, in his memoir My Happy Days in Hollywood, wrote about including his family in the vast majority of his projects, though not necessarily rewarding them with the juiciest roles. (His dad oversaw payroll for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.) In Pretty Woman, his son played a drug-dealing skateboarder.
ROBERTS HAD ONE CONDITION
When the star first met with director Marshall, the first thing she said was, “I won’t be naked.”
PRETTY WOMAN WAS A BIG MOMENT FOR … HANK AZARIA?
Yep, it was the first movie that the beloved Simpsons voice actor had any lines in, which he told The A.V. Club. (Azaria played a detective.)