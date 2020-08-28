Pregnant Rachel McAdams Takes Rare Stroll with Screenwriter Boyfriend Jamie Linden

Rachel McAdams showed off her baby bump this week during a leisurely outdoor stroll with boyfriend Jamie Linden.

The couple — who are expecting their second child together — were photographed walking together in a Los Angeles park, a rare outing for the two. McAdams and Linden are already parents to a 2-year-old son, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

McAdams and her screenwriter beau dressed casually for the outing, with the Mean Girls star in jeans and a baseball tee that read "Everything," while Linden wore a blue t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

The actress made sure to wear a face mask as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold in the United States. She also carried an extra layer while Linden held onto a canvas bag.

Earlier this month, McAdams was seen shopping in Los Angeles when she was photographed leaving a children's clothing store wearing a pretty silk peach-colored dress.

The 41-year-old completed her ensemble with a pair of magenta sandals and a black face mask.

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty; Amanda Schwab/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

She and Linden, 39, have been spending "a lot of quality time" with their son amid the COVID-19 crisis. "It's something that you'll never get to do quite like this again," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's such extraordinary circumstances and we're just making the best of it. And I was reading something about that in The New York Times, like, 'Don't worry about your kids,' because he was just starting to really talk and open up and socialize."

'The time they're getting and they're learning other skills that will benefit them just as much as socializing so just you know, relax, it'll be okay,' " McAdams added.

McAdams does not share photos of her son and rarely discusses him in interviews. But eight months after his birth, she graced the cover of Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine, dressed in Versace and Bulgari — and using her breast pump.

That November, The Notebook actress spoke about her then-7-month-old son for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times.