Pregnant Michelle Williams 'Is Happy and Fulfilled' Expanding Family with Thomas Kail: Source

Michelle Williams has several reasons to look forward to 2020.

The actress, 39, is fresh off her Golden Globe best actress in a mini-series win for Fosse/Verdon and will soon be expanding her family with fiancé and Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

“Michelle fell in love,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She is happy and fulfilled and ready for another child.”

Williams and Kail, 42, worked together on the FX series Fosse/Verdon, in which the Tony Award winner directed the actress.

The couple walked the Golden Globe Awards red carpet together where Williams kept her baby bump under wraps in a one-shoulder peach-colored Louis Vuitton gown.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in late December Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. Williams’ daughter with the late Heath Ledger, Matilda, 14, played matchmaker, the source added.

In December, the actress and Kail went public with their love when they were photographed together in London, where she is busy filming Venom 2. Williams was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

Her new romance comes more than a year after Williams married indie musician Phil Elverum during the summer of 2018. The two quietly separated in early 2019.