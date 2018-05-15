Pregnant Kate Hudson Takes Mom Goldie Hawn to Work at Fabletics

Case of the Mondays? Not for Kate Hudson.

The 39-year-old actress brought along her mom, Goldie Hawn, to work at Fabletics on Monday and the mother-daughter duo seem to be having a great time.

Hudson shared a photo on Instagram of the pair visiting her activewear line’s office, and in the snap, Hawn, 72, is seen laughing away. Meanwhile, Hudson, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, is cradling her baby bump with a huge smile on her face.

“Took Mama to work today ❤ @officialgoldiehawn @fabletics#myfabletics,” the expectant mom captioned the adorable photo.

Earlier this month, Hudson, who started Fabletics in June 2013, hinted to PEOPLE about the potential of launching maternity activewear.

“I don’t know — our wheels are turning over in our design center right now but, you know, we never know, wink wink,” she said at the time.

“For me, my nature is to sort of push myself in everything, you know, how far can I take it,” she added.

In April, the star surprised fans by announcing she and Fujikawa are expecting their first child together — a baby girl.

The couple shared the news on Hudson’s Instagram account in a clip showing the duo and Hudson’s sons —Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14 — from a previous relationship, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” Hudson captioned the video.

She continued: “It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

“If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap,” wrote Hudson, adding that they were “trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible.”

“But I’m a poppin now!” admitted the actress. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕”

After the announcement, Hudson’s best friend Erin Foster couldn’t help but gush about the soon-to-be mama of three. “[Kate] wanted a girl so badly and they really didn’t know until they popped the balloons and pink came out, so it was really exciting,” Foster told reporters at the Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April.