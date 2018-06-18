Pregnant Kate Hudson 'Is Crazy' About Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — as They Vacation in Greece

Summer vacation is here for Kate Hudson and her family. The Fabletics activewear founder, who is expecting her first daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, spent Father’s Day weekend on the Greek island of Skiathos with her brother Oliver Hudson, mom Goldie Hawn and Hawn’s husband Kurt Russell.

“She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source says of the Golden Globe winner, adding that she’s due in August.

“She and Danny are great. Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”

Kate, 39, posted a photo on Monday of her mother in a black one piece bathing suit during a boat outing, calling the 72-year-old actress a “Goddess.”

The day before, she complimented her brother, 41, and Russell, 67, on their parenting skills. “For me…no one tops these dads,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star captioned a shot of the two. “I know there’s a lot of people out there who feel the same way about their family ❤ As it should be! So happy Father’s Day to all the best dads in the world! #Pa @theoliverhudson #HappyFathersDay”

Hawn chimed in too, writing of her husband since 1983, “Here’s to the best daddy and GRAND daddy!! Xxx ❤❤. Happy Father’s Day to all”

Kate — already mom to Ryder, 14 and Bingham, 6, from previous relationships — rocked a black bikini while kayaking and spending time on Troulos Bay beach with her sons and musician Fujikawa over the holiday weekend.

While they’ve only been dating for a year, Hudson and the musician have been friendly for over a decade.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she said. “To have that connection is really powerful.”