Pregnant Jenna Dewan Showers Steve Kazee with Love on Valentine's: 'Thank You for Finding Me'

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are celebrating their last Valentine’s Day before becoming parents of two!

On Friday, Dewan posted a sweet tribute to Kazee on Instagram in honor of the romantic day.

“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you. I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the couple sharing a kiss. “Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive❤️”

The pair were first linked in October 2018 and were seen on several dates since. A year later, Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, revealed to PEOPLE they’re expecting their first child together. Dewan also shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple shared with PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Last year, Kazee celebrated his “love” on Instagram with a sweet post alongside a stunning close-up shot of Dewan.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote.

“Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid,” Kazee added. “Happy Valentines Day my love.”

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dewan and Kazee were seen moving in together on the actress’s birthday in December last year, with Kazee confirming the news on Instagram.

“The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far…dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments,” the Shameless actor wrote, adding that “through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise,” the Tony Award winner said, concluding sweetly, “I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!”