Pregnant Jenna Dewan Shares the Sweet 'Moment' Fiancé Steve Kazee Proposed to Her

Jenna Dewan is letting fans in on one of the happiest moments of her life.

Hours after revealing she’s engaged to boyfriend Steve Kazee, the actress and TV host posted a shot from the moment he proposed on her Instagram Story.

The picture shows an emotional Kazee on one knee holding the unique ring in a wooden box as Dewan sits on a couch and raises her hands in excitement. The proposal seems to have happened during a photoshoot, with Dewan and Kazee sharing pictures wearing the same clothes.

“This moment,” Dewan wrote on the picture, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, both shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️” Dewan wrote in her caption.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee wrote in a caption of his own, quoting the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Dewan and Kazee’s engagement comes as they are already expanding their family. The happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with PEOPLE, which they announced in September.

The former Step Up actress already has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 39.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Dewan and Kazee told PEOPLE exclusively about their pregnancy.

While Kazee and Dewan have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, they haven’t shied away from expressing their love for one another on social media.

Last week, Kazee shared a tribute to Dewan on Valentine’s Day with a photo of the pair about to kiss.

“My whole 🖤 ” he wrote in the caption. “I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughters life. Thank you for bringing this new little life into the world. Thank you for loving me like you have. You have healed me with your heart. Happy Valentines Day.”

Dewan also expressed her affection for her new fiancé on the holiday of love.

“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple.

“I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive❤️” she added.