Pregnant Jenna Dewan Says She’s ‘Totally in Love’ with Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Things couldn’t be better for Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee!

In fact, the actress told Entertainment Tonight this week that there was an “unspoken chemistry” between the couple, who are expecting their first child together, and that she is “totally in love.”

“You just know if you have it,” the Flirty Dancing star, 38, told ET. “It’s the sparks that fly and it just works really well.”

“I am in a really great place and totally in love,” Dewan added. “It’s nice.”

And while the couple may be expecting their first child together, the Step Up star is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

The soon-to-be mother of two said that her little girl has become extra protective of her mom during the pregnancy, and is excited to become a big sister.

RELATED: Pregnant Jenna Dewan Spends Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Steve Kazee and Daughter Everly

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan / Instagram

“She’s really excited. She’s really protective. It’s been cute,” Dewan told the outlet. “She’s worried about what I’m eating, making sure it’s healthy. When I say, ‘Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,’ she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly.”

“I mean, it’s really been adorable,” the dancer added. “You never know how it’s gonna go, and so far she’s been so excited. And she tells the entire world. Everyone. Everyone, every way. Even people that check us out at stores. She’s like, ‘Does she know my mom’s pregnant?’ They’re like, ‘We can see.’ “

RELATED: Steve Kazee Shows Off Girlfriend Jenna Dewan’s Baby Bump on Halloween: ‘Baby Kazee’s First’

Dewan and Kazee, 44, have been dating since October 2018 and announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan ‘Is Very Relieved’ Her Divorce from Channing Tatum Is Finalized: Source

While Kazee and Dewan have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, they haven’t shied away from expressing their love for one another on social media.

In October, Dewan shared a sweet birthday tribute to Kazee, calling herself the “luckiest girl in the world.” And in February, Kazee shared his own tribute to her on Valentine’s Day.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Last week, the couple spent Thanksgiving together, with Dewan saying she was, “Grateful for so much today❤️.”