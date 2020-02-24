Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Fiancé Steve Kazee Hold Hands Days After Sweet Engagement

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee both shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram with the same photo

February 24, 2020 12:12 PM

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are still on a high from their sweet engagement.

The couple, who is expecting their first child together, was spotted out and about over the weekend just days after they got engaged during Dewan’s baby shower. The pair were seen holding hands and smiling wide as they strolled along.

Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, both shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday with the same photo of the couple sharing a sweet kiss.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan wrote in her caption.

Kazee used his caption to quote some lyrics from the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars, writing, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee
The couple has been celebrating their happy announcement ever since.

On Friday night, Dewan attended a dinner celebrating her engagement. On her Instagram Story, the actress and dancer shared a photo of the night’s menu, which read “Congratulations Jenna!” at the top.

Dewan also posted a video showing all of her friends who attended the dinner. “This was such a beautiful night, taken out by the mamas. Love you ladies!!” she captioned a group photo.

Dewan and Kazee’s engagement news comes as they are expecting their first child together. The happy couple shared the pregnancy news with PEOPLE in September, saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

The former Step Up actress already has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

